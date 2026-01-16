Chicago weather: Snow showers, subzero wind chills possible for Bears game

Temperatures in the teens, possible snow showers and dangerously cold wind chills are expected as the Chicago area prepares for a winter weekend and frigid start to the new week.

Kickoff-time temperatures for Sunday’s Bears game are expected to be around 18 degrees, falling into the mid-teens by halftime and the final whistle. Light snow showers are possible during the game, with wind chills expected to dip to zero or below, potentially well below zero at times.

Snow showers are also possible Saturday and Sunday, including Saturday night. While accumulations are expected to be light, the snow could briefly coat roads, reduce visibility and create slippery conditions, especially with winds gusting between 15 and 25 mph.

High temperatures are expected to reach around 19 degrees Saturday and 21 on Sunday. Much colder air arrives Monday, with highs near 10 degrees and wind chills dipping as low as 15 below zero. Temperatures will rebound into the 20s Tuesday and 30s by midweek, closer to seasonal norms, though cloud cover is expected to persist for much of the week.