Chicago weather: Snow makes brief appearance ahead of Sunday warmup

The Chicago area woke up to a layer of snow Saturday morning after a big drop in temperatures.

Today will remain chilly with highs in the 30s. It will be sunny, with any cloud cover gradually dissipating throughout the day.

The cold will be a distant memory as temperatures bounce back to spring-like levels by Sunday. Tomorrow's highs will be in the mid-50s to low-60s.

Friday night's snowfall was the first official measurable snowfall in Chicago and Rockford in over a month, according to the National Weather Service.

The last sticking snowfall was on Jan. 19.

The snow made for dangerous travel conditions Friday evening with several crashes reported overnight.

Snowfall totals for Feb. 23-24

Chicago O'Hare: 1.2 in.

Rockford Airport: 1.0 in.

Romeoville NWS Office: 0.7 in.

Chicago Midway Airport: 2.2 in.