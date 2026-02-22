Chicago weather: Snowfall threat remains for Sunday, mostly in NW Indiana

Chicagoans woke up to a dusting of snow today with a blast of cold air that’s below average for this time of year, but a decent warm-up is on the way.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Snow flurries and snow showers are still possible off and on throughout the day and into the evening hours.

That could mean multiple inches of snow, especially for those communities south of Lake Michigan.

Most of that potential is for Northwest Indiana, which is still under a Winter Weather Advisory through noon on Monday.

Forecast highs for Sunday are expected to reach into the upper 20s, although the normal high for late February is usually in the upper 30s.

Wind gusts are making it feel more like the single digits or lower teens.

For most of the rest of the week, high temperatures will be mostly in the 40s and will even hit the 50s by the end of the workweek.