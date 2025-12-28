Chicago Weather: Some showers, storms today before cold front arrives

There are some showers and possible thunderstorms in store for the area today, especially in the afternoon.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

The morning began with a Dense Fog Advisory throughout the area with quite limited visibility.

Parts of the city and the north and northwest suburbs had visibility of less than a mile.

Forecast high temperatures will be pretty high with parts of the city and suburbs reaching the mid to upper 50s and even the 60s in the southern suburbs.

Normal highs for this time of year is closer to 34 degrees.

Later on in the afternoon, there is a concern of winds that could be gusting up to 60 mph.

But then the cold comes in with high temperatures in the 20s to begin the week.

Monday is expected to see a high of 25 degrees and Tuesday a high of 28 degrees.