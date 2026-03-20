Chicago weather: Spring arrives with sunshine and temps in the 60s

The Brief Chicago marks the first day of spring with mild temps in the 60s and partly sunny skies. Warm weather continues through the weekend with a brief Sunday cooldown and slight shower chance. After a cooler Monday, temperatures rebound into the 50s and 60s with possible rain by Thursday.



Some fine weather is on the way for the first day of astronomical spring. The vernal equinox occurs at 9:46 a.m. this morning when the sun will be directly overhead at the equator.

Weather today will feature partly sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs in the mid 60s. Once again, it will be cooler near the lake. Tonight will be partly cloudy and pleasant with lows in the 40s.

Chicago weekend forecast

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Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and continued mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Southern portions of our viewing area could tag 70 as they did even yesterday.

On Sunday, a cold front will move through, aided by the chilly waters of the lake. Ahead of the front, temperatures will get well into the 60s again while our northern counties and lake-side communities see temperatures fall rapidly into the 40s during the afternoon. With that front there is a small chance of a brief shower.

We’ll have one cool day and that will be Monday when highs will be in the mid 40s. Temperatures spring back into the 50s and 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

Weather for the Cubs opener on Thursday looks to be low 60s but there is a chance for showers in the afternoon. There is still plenty of time to fine-tune that.