Chicago weather: Spring-like weekend on tap with temps making a run at 70

Chicagoans are in for a treat this weekend.

Tonight will be clear and relatively milder with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.

A system passing to the south on Friday may bring a chance of a few showers in the south suburbs, but most areas are likely to remain dry with increasing cloud cover. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon are expected to range from the mid 40s to low 50s.

As the weekend approaches, sunny skies are in the forecast for Saturday with highs near 60. Sunday promises even warmer weather, with temperatures climbing back up to near 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead to the start of the week, Monday and Tuesday may see showers and storms, with temperatures hovering in the upper 60s to near 70 on Monday, before dropping into the 50s on Tuesday.