Chicago weather: Storm chances today, sunny Sunday

Today we have the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms. At this early afternoon writing, there are scattered showers and storms on the map, but they are sub-severe. The storm prediction center has a slight risk (level 2/5) for western counties (mostly west of I-55) and a marginal risk (level 1/5) for Chicago and counties east.

Temperatures today will be nice and mild with highs in the 60s and 70s. Tonight and early tomorrow there will be the chance for storms as a cold front plows through. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 60s early, with drying skies and dropping temperatures to around 50 by the afternoon.

Sunday is looking good with sunny skies and highs in the low 60s. Monday will be sunny with highs around 70.

The chance for rain is back Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. The chance for rain is back Tuesday nightand Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday will be around 50.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.