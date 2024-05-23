Chicago weather: Storms expected Friday, some may be severe

Chicago enjoyed a beautiful day on Thursday with sunshine and highs around 80 degrees. The clear skies will persist tonight, with lows dropping to the upper 50s to low 60s.

However, rain and storms are expected to return on Friday, with two rounds of storms anticipated. The first round is expected from late morning through mid-afternoon, followed by a second round in the late afternoon into the evening. Some storms may be strong or severe, with damaging wind gusts and hail as the primary concerns. While the tornado threat is low, it remains a possibility.

Saturday will offer a brief respite, being the nicest day of the Memorial Day weekend with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Rain and storms are forecast to return on Sunday and could linger into Monday morning. A few of the Sunday storms could be strong or severe. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s on both Sunday and Monday.

Another chance of rain is expected on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 70s. The weather is projected to dry out for a few days on Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures topping out in the lower 70s.