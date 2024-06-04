Chicago weather: Storms with gusty winds expected tonight

Scattered showers and storms are moving through the Chicago area on Tuesday night. Gusty winds and small hail are possible, but the overall severe threat remains low.

Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees overnight.

A cold front is set to move through on Wednesday morning, bringing another quick round of rain. Following the morning showers, skies will clear, and sunshine is expected in the afternoon with highs reaching near 80 degrees.

Another round of showers and storms is possible on Wednesday night, but conditions will dry out by Thursday morning. Thursday will be cooler and breezy with highs in the mid-70s.

The weather for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday looks pleasant, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 70s.