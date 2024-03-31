Chicago weather: Storms moving into Chicago and chances for snow this week

Rain and thunderstorms are heading to Chicago, and there is even a chance for snow later on this week.

On Sunday night, we can expect cloudy skies with showers and a risk of thunder overnight. Temperatures will remain rather steady in the 40s.

The weather will get more unsettled as the week continues. Showers and some thunder are expected on Monday with a high of 48 degrees.

Conditions can take a colder turn, as the rain could mix with a little snow on Tuesday, Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.

The sunshine will return though on Thursday, bringing near normal temperatures.