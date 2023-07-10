Chicago weather: Strong to severe storms possible Tuesday, Wednesday

It was a beautiful Monday in Chicago with temperatures reaching the 80s and low humidity. Enjoy the pleasant weather while it lasts, because showers and storms are expected throughout the week and into the upcoming weekend.

The only day that could see significant rainfall is Wednesday.

Tonight, expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70. There is a small chance of a few stray showers or storms, but a better chance for precipitation arrives on Tuesday.

Tomorrow afternoon, scattered storms are possible with highs in the mid 80s. Some of these storms may be strong or severe, with damaging winds and hail as the primary concerns.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Another round of severe storms is anticipated on Wednesday, accompanied by cooler temperatures in the 70s. However, we will warm back up into the 80s from Thursday through the weekend.

Each day, there is a small chance of showers or storms, so it's advisable to stay prepared.

Stay updated with the latest weather information and stay safe during any severe weather conditions.