Chicago weather: Strong storms expected Monday night

A broken line of strong to severe storms is approaching from the west and northwest on Monday, prompting cautionary measures for the Chicago area.

While no warnings are currently in effect as of this report, multiple severe storms have been observed west of the region earlier today. As these storms progress into the area later this evening, residents should prepare for potential hail, damaging wind gusts, and the slight possibility of isolated tornadoes.

Rain and thunderstorms are forecast to persist through the night, gradually diminishing after daybreak.

Tuesday will bring a notable shift in weather conditions, with significantly cooler temperatures expected, accompanied by gusty winds from the north-northeast. Highs are forecast to reach only the 40s.

Wednesday offers a slight reprieve with a bit more sunshine anticipated, though temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday's daytime hours are predicted to remain dry, but the evening may bring another round of rain, persisting into Friday. High temperatures for both Thursday and Friday are projected to hover around the low 50s.

Showers are expected to taper off early on Saturday, paving the way for a dry weekend ahead.