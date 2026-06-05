Chicago weather: Strong storms possible tonight across Chicagoland

Today is warm with scattered rain and storms. There is a chance for strong to severe storms with a slight risk in western and southwestern counties and marginal risk in Chicago points north and in NW Indiana.

The chance for severe storms ramps up mid-afternoon through tonight. Highs today will be around 80.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. There is a chance for storms again on Saturday, especially in the afternoon, with areas south of I-88 being the focus location.

Sunday will be cooler with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. There is a chance for rain and storms again Sunday night through Tuesday night. It will not be raining the whole time, but just something to look out for.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80. Tuesday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday are going to be HOT with dry skies expected. Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs near 90, and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.