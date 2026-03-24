Chicago weather: Strong to severe storms possible Thursday as temps soar into the 70s

It was a nice and seasonably warm day with highs in the 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 30s.

Looking ahead:

Wednesday looks great with partly sunny skies and very warm temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Chicago’s average high temperature for this time of the year is around 51 degrees, so we’ll be running close to 20 degrees warmer than average.

There is a chance we could see showers and a few storms developing Wednesday evening and night, mainly near and south of I-80. Any storms that develop are not expected to be strong or severe Wednesday night, but a better chance of severe weather will arrive on Thursday as a strong cold front moves in.

Temperatures will soar into the 70s on Thursday, possibly reaching the 80s near and south of I-80. A very strong cold front is set to move through in the afternoon, bringing the chance for strong to severe storms to the area with all hazards possible.

The main concern will be damaging wind gusts and hail, but if things come together just right, we could see the threat of isolated tornadoes.

Following the cold front and storms on Thursday, it will be much colder on Friday. Highs on Friday will only be in the lower 40s before rebounding into the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.