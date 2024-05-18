Chicago weather: Summer-like heat to continue through Tuesday

Chicago will be seeing 80-degree weather for the next few days, making for a fabulous weekend to get outside.

Temperatures could reach 86 degrees in parts of the Chicago area with cooler weather at the lakefront.

Sunday won't be quite as hot, but highs should tap the low 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will return Monday along with the heat. Monday and Tuesday are expected to have highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Rain is most likely on Monday northwest of I-55. Strong to severe storms will be possible Tuesday throughout the area.