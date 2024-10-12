Chicago weather: Sunday will bring blustery winds, cooler temps
CHICAGO - Chicago will experience cloudy skies overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s, setting the stage for a windy Sunday.
By the afternoon, winds could gust up to 40 mph, making it a blustery day despite highs reaching the mid-60s.
Looking ahead, a cooler spell is expected as the workweek begins. Monday and Tuesday will bring a noticeable chill, with temperatures hovering below average for this time of year.
However, relief is on the way, as the city can expect a return to more seasonable temperatures, reaching 72 degrees by the weekend.