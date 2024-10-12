Chicago weather: Sunday will bring blustery winds, cooler temps

The Brief Chicago will have cloudy skies overnight Saturday with temperatures in the 50s. On Sunday, wind gusts could get up to 40 miles per hour, making it a blustery day. Cooler temperatures will continue next week.



Chicago will experience cloudy skies overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s, setting the stage for a windy Sunday.

By the afternoon, winds could gust up to 40 mph, making it a blustery day despite highs reaching the mid-60s.

Looking ahead, a cooler spell is expected as the workweek begins. Monday and Tuesday will bring a noticeable chill, with temperatures hovering below average for this time of year.

However, relief is on the way, as the city can expect a return to more seasonable temperatures, reaching 72 degrees by the weekend.