Chicago weather: Sunday will bring blustery winds, cooler temps

Published  October 12, 2024 8:02pm CDT
CHICAGO - Chicago will experience cloudy skies overnight, with temperatures dropping into the 50s, setting the stage for a windy Sunday. 

By the afternoon, winds could gust up to 40 mph, making it a blustery day despite highs reaching the mid-60s.

Looking ahead, a cooler spell is expected as the workweek begins. Monday and Tuesday will bring a noticeable chill, with temperatures hovering below average for this time of year. 

However, relief is on the way, as the city can expect a return to more seasonable temperatures, reaching 72 degrees by the weekend.