Chicago weather: Sunny and mild start to the week

It’s a cold morning but uninterrupted sunshine will warm us up into the mid 40s this afternoon.

Tonight will be mainly clear with lows between 25-30 degrees.

Tomorrow won’t be as sunny or as warm with a blend of clouds and sun. Highs reach around 40 degrees. It will be warmer again for Valentine’s Day. Highs in the mid to upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

Late at night into Thursday morning some rain and wet snow showers are likely. Accumulations are not expected with highs reaching into the lower 40s.

Colder air arrives Friday night and especially Saturday when highs may not be much above freezing. This will be a brief intrusion of cold air with warmer temperatures screaming back in here no later than Monday.

The big question concerns a possible sticking snow Friday night into early Saturday. The US model says yes. The preferred Euro says hogwash. We will keep tabs on it this week.

Today will be the 22nd day in a row with above-average temperatures.