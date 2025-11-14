Chicago weather: Sunny and mild today before weekend cold front moves in

Today is sunny and mild! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s for most. Tonight, the clouds will increase, and lows will be in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be cloudy to start with clearing skies into the afternoon. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 60s! It will be a touch windy with gusts to 25 mph on Saturday and Saturday night.

A cold front drops us to the 30s Saturday night. Sunday will be sunny with highs around 50.

Mostly sunny skies are here on Monday with highs in the mid-40s. There is a wintry mix possible Monday night and rain into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be in the mid-40s with partly sunny skies. Wednesday will be in the upper 40s with partly sunny skies.

The chance for rain is back Wednesday night and Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies.