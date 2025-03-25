Chicago weather: Sunny and mild today, rain chances increase midweek

The Brief Today will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s, and any lingering showers southwest of Chicago will clear. Tomorrow brings similar conditions with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of showers south of the city. Rain chances increase Wednesday night into Thursday, followed by a warmup into the 70s on Friday before cooler temperatures and possible rain or snow Sunday night into Monday.



Today we have partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. There are still a few spotty showers southwest of Chicago now, but drying is on the way.

Tonight, we have partly cloudy skies and lows around freezing. Tomorrow will be much like today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 50s. There is a small chance for a shower, especially south of Chicago.

Future forecast

What's next:

Wednesday night and Thursday, the chance for rain increases. We may have moderate rainfall Thursday morning. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 50s. The afternoon will have breaks in wet weather with mostly cloudy skies.

Friday, we start with the chance for storms. Highs on Friday will be around 70 with partly sunny skies. Rain potential continues through the weekend. We have highs in the upper 60s Saturday and around 60 Sunday.

We will be watching for the chance of rain/snow Sunday night into early Monday. Lows Monday morning will be in the 30s, but afternoon highs will be climbing to the upper 40s.