Chicago weather: Sunny skies roll along

The Brief Warm temperatures in the mid 80s and sunny skies are expected Wednesday before a cold front cools things down. Air quality may become unhealthy for people with respiratory conditions, and rip current risks are expected along Lake Michigan beaches. Cooler but sunny weather in the 70s will settle in through early next week.



Generally dry weather across the Chicago area is expected into early June at least.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will be the last very warm day in this cycle with highs reaching the mid 80s away from the lake. Skies will be mostly sunny.

A cold front will move through the area late this afternoon and start knocking temperatures back a bit by evening, starting in northeastern Lake County and sliding down the lake. Ozone concentrations are predicted to reach levels that are deemed unhealthy for those with respiratory conditions.

The other concern from late this evening through late tomorrow night will be the risk of rip currents along the Illinois and Indiana shore. Otherwise, tonight will be mainly clear with a nearly full moon and temperatures dropping into the low 50s. It will be rather breezy.

What's next:

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine, although it will be cooler than recent days. Highs will reach the low 70s, but it will be cooler near the lake.

Friday through early next week will feature plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Each day will likely feature a little bit of lakeside cooling.