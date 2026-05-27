Chicago crime: Man, 37, shot during argument in Wentworth Gardens

The Brief A 37-year-old man was shot in the knee during an argument Tuesday night near 37th Street and Princeton Avenue in Chicago’s Wentworth Gardens neighborhood. The victim was hospitalized in good condition while the gunman fled the scene.



A man was shot during an argument Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Wentworth Gardens shooting

What we know:

The 37-year-old was outside with group of people around 9:40 p.m. when someone approached him and they began arguing near 37th Street and Princeton Avenue, according to police.

The argument escalated when the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting, striking the man in the knee. The shooter ran away in an unknown direction while the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said no other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.