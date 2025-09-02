Chicago weather: Sunny today, storms Wednesday, cooler temps ahead

The Brief Chicago enjoys sunshine and highs near 80 today before a cold front arrives tomorrow. Showers and storms are expected Wednesday, followed by a sharp cool-down Thursday. Highs will stay in the 60s through Friday, with a cool but pleasant weekend ahead.



Another beautiful early-September day is on the way.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Skies will be mostly sunny with a few clouds popping up in the afternoon. Highs will reach around 80 degrees. It will be a few degrees cooler by the lake again.

Tonight, cloud cover will increase with low temperatures in the 60s.

Tomorrow is cold-front day. Ahead of that front, it will still be fairly warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s north to the low 80s south of I-80. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely during the afternoon and evening. That will be followed by sharply cooler air on Thursday when highs will be in the mid 60s.

Skies will become partly sunny but the next weak storm system is quickly approaching. That will bring a chance of showers to the area late Thursday night into Friday morning. Those will usher in a reinforcing shot of cool air, keeping highs in the 60s even as skies begin to clear Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks beautiful but on the cool side with highs in the upper 60s on Saturday to around 70 on Sunday.