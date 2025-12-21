Chicago weather: Sunshine, cool temps before holiday warm-up, light rain

There’s a little sunshine coming our way for your Sunday with cooler temperatures.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

A high of around 30 degrees today will only be a little below average for this time of year, and the winds will be a little slacking from what we’ve seen recently.

To start the week, Monday will see temps into the 40s with cloudy conditions.

The Chicago area will see mostly cloudy skies during much of the week.

Forecast highs will stay in the mid-40s through the early part of the week. There is a smaller chance of some light drizzle for Christmas Eve on Wednesday into Christmas morning.

Then, on Christmas Day, temperatures reach into the 50s and could even go as high as 60 degrees!