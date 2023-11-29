Chicago weather: Sunshine, milder temps on the way Wednesday

Chicago is moving out of the deep freeze today.

Skies will be perfectly sunny and that should allow temps to overachieve a bit into the lower 40s which is normal for the end of November.

Tonight will be quiet with patchy clouds and lows around 30 degrees. Then it becomes interesting.

Thursday starts dry. Highs should warm into the mid 40s. But at night, precipitation is likely to move in from the southwest. Most of it will be rain, but there is some concern that the northern edge is a mix or perhaps all snow which could lead to some slick conditions into Friday morning.

Everything moves out by midday. But the action is far from over. Yet another system arrives Friday evening into early Saturday, then another by Sunday. Each of these will be mainly rain but with a potential for some wet snow to mix in, especially at night.

Highs will be in the low 40s promoting melting of any snow which might fall.