Chicago weather: Sunshine returns before clouds roll in this weekend

The Brief Much of Chicagoland started the day in the 30s, with Aurora dipping to 26 degrees. Sunshine will warm temperatures into the 50s today before clouds move in tonight and through the weekend. The week ahead looks mostly cloudy and seasonably cool, with only slight chances for showers Tuesday and Wednesday.



We start with most of Chicagoland in the 30s. One stand-out location as of this writing is Aurora‘s airport where the temperature is currently 26.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will feature a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures climbing into the low to 50s. Clouds will begin to increase later tonight, which should hold the temperatures slightly warmer than where we are this morning.

There could still be some patchy frost in outlying areas Saturday morning. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy and seasonably cool with highs in the mid 50s. There is a chance for some sprinkles tomorrow late in the day/evening. Sunday could be a couple of degrees milder with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

Early next week will be mostly cloudy with a storm system approaching from the west. It is unlikely that much rain will reach the Chicago area, but there is at least a chance for some light showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

There won’t be much temperature variety in the week ahead with highs generally in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low to mid 40s.