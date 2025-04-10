Chicago weather: Sunshine returns Friday, big weekend warmup on the way

There was a wide range of temperatures across Chicagoland today from low 40s near the lake to upper 50s farther inland.

Tonight will be seasonably cool with lows in the mid 30s. Skies will become partly cloudy tonight, leading to a nice sunny day on Friday.

Tomorrow looks pleasant and a little warmer with skies becoming mostly sunny with highs around 50 degrees.

Much warmer air will arrive over the weekend. Saturday is expected to be sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Sunday will be even warmer with temperatures soaring into the mid 60s under partly sunny skies.

The warmth will linger into Monday, but then a cold front will usher in a colder airmass by Tuesday. A few showers or storms will be possible on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Temperatures drop to the low to mid 50s Tuesday and Wednesday.