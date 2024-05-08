Chicago weather: Sunshine today with showers and storms tonight

Chicago will get off to a quiet start to the day. Skies will be mostly sunny with a nice warmup in store.

Highs will not be far from 80 degrees, a bit cooler by the lake, as usual.

Showers and storms are likely tonight with any chance of a severe storm displaced south of I-80 and perhaps more likely south of the Kankakee River.

Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 50s and occasional rain with a gusty wind out of the north.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. The next chance of showers arrives by Saturday morning with skies remaining mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

Mother’s Day looks great with abundant sunshine as we embark on another warming trend. Highs will be in the low 70s.