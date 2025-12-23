Chicago weather: Sunshine today, rain chances return Wednesday

Today is beautiful!! Highs are already climbing into the 50s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 40s. There is a chance for showers on Wednesday and drizzle Wednesday night.

Christmas will be dry and cloudy with highs in the low 40s.

There is a chance for rain Thursday night into Friday morning. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday will be cooler with highs in the low 30s with sunshine. We start next week with cold temperatures. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid 20s.