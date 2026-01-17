Chicago weather: Teens, snow possible during Bears-Rams game on Sunday

Chicagoans braced for bitterly cold temperatures and light snowfall Saturday night as a blast of winter weather settled across the region.

Temperatures dropped into the single digits overnight, with wind chills falling below zero in many areas. Lows could reach as cold as 6 degrees in parts of McHenry County, while Chicago hovered around 9 degrees with wind chills making it feel even colder.

Light snow moved through the area Saturday evening, with accumulations generally expected to range from a dusting to about a half-inch, though some areas could see up to an inch. Another fast-moving weather system is expected to bring additional light snow or flurries on Sunday, though significant accumulation is not anticipated.

High temperatures Sunday are forecast to reach the low 20s, with Bears-Rams game-time conditions in the teens. Cold air will persist into Monday, when daytime highs are expected to remain near 10 degrees. Wind chills could plunge as low as 20 degrees below zero, particularly during the morning hours.

Temperatures are expected to moderate slightly by midweek, with highs climbing back into the upper 20s by Wednesday. However, conditions will remain colder than average, with normal highs for this time of year around 30 degrees.

Residents are urged to dress warmly, limit time outdoors when possible and prepare for dangerously cold wind chills, especially during the early part of the week.