Chicago weather: Temps in the 90s with possible showers

Today we have fog possible early and an air quality alert in Northwest Indiana.

This afternoon will be partly sunny with highs in the low 90s. There is a chance for afternoon rain and storms with a small chance for gusty wind and hail with storms in our southern suburbs.

Tomorrow will be in the low to mid 80s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a chance for scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday.

The heaviest rain looks to be focused south of the city. Highs will be in the upper 70s Sunday. Monday, we hold onto the chance for showers with highs in the mid 80s.

It will be mostly sunny and 90 degrees on the 4th. Showers and storms are possible again Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 80s.