Chicago weather: Temps to rebound to near 70 again after quick cold snap

The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least 11 tornadoes touched down during Tuesday night's outbreak, with 10 occurring within the FOX 32 viewing area and one just west of the designated market area in Lee County.

All tornadoes were rated either EF-0 or EF-1.

Following the severe weather event, temperatures experienced a significant drop on Wednesday, with most areas recording temperatures 35 to 45 degrees colder than those observed on Tuesday.

Tonight is expected to be clear and cold, with lows in the teens. However, a warming trend is forecast for Thursday, with highs returning to the 40s under sunny skies.

Friday is expected to be partly cloudy with highs near 50 degrees, followed by a return to the 60s over the weekend. Some areas may even reach temperatures as high as 70 degrees on Sunday.

The next chance of precipitation is not expected until Monday and Tuesday of next week.