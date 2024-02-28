Tornadoes reportedly touch down in Chicago suburbs

The National Weather Service is investigating four areas where tornadoes might have touched down Tuesday night in the Chicago suburbs.

The NWS will conduct storm surveys Wednesday at locations likely impacted by "several tornadoes." They will come out with information on whether it was a tornado, and, if so, what intensity those winds were at the time. Results are expected to come in later Wednesday or Thursday at the latest.

Per FOX 32's Mike Caplan, tornado damage will likely be investigated in at least the following areas: near Hinckley, near Waubonsee Community College in Sugar Grove, in the Inverness/Schaumburg area, and along the shoreline in Gary, Indiana, where a waterspout moved offshore.

The potential tornadoes came alongside severe thunderstorms that crashed through northern Illinois and northwest Indiana Tuesday night, which brought strong winds and large hail.

Temperatures dropped roughly 60 degrees overnight and will likely dip to the 20s Wednesday. There will be a few flurries around this morning before skies clear this afternoon.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the upper teens.