Chicago weather: Temps to soar into the 70s, but rain chances increase

The Brief Tuesday brought seasonably cool temperatures, with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. A warming trend begins Thursday, with highs soaring into the 70s by Friday. Rain chances increase later in the week, possibly affecting the White Sox home opener.



Chicagoland experienced a quiet and cool Tuesday, with temperatures peaking in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday is expected to be similar, with partly cloudy skies and highs near 50 degrees. Overnight lows will dip close to freezing.

What's next:

By Thursday, a shift in the weather pattern brings the chance for rain, with temperatures climbing into the low to mid-50s. The White Sox home opener could see scattered showers, mainly in the morning and early afternoon.

A warm front arrives Friday, sending temperatures soaring into the 70s. While a few showers and storms could pop up, the day will be noticeably warmer.

The weekend will be unsettled, with occasional rain chances. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Saturday before cooling to near 60 on Sunday.

The best chance of strong to severe storms on Sunday looks to be south of Chicagoland, but we'll track the forecast closely as the weekend approaches.