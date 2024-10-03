Chicago weather: Temps tick up today

The Brief Chicago continues its streak with over three weeks of at-or-above-average temperatures; sunny days in the 70s and near 80 degrees this weekend are expected. A couple of mild cold fronts might bring light showers at night but pleasant mostly sunny weather will dominate.



Yesterday was the 24th day in a row with at-or-above-average temperatures in Chicago. Today will be Day 25. Then 26. Then 27 and so on.

Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s. It will be a bit less warm near the lake.

Tonight, a cold front moves in. Clouds will increase and it’s looking a bit more likely that a few light showers may accompany that front late at night into tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will become mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs not far from 80.

At night, the next cold front arrives and there will once again be a small chance of a shower. This appears more likely in southern Wisconsin but far-northern Illinois could be clipped. The rest of Sunday looks mostly sunny with temps in the mid 70s. Great for the ball game.

Early next week will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs around 70-warming again by mid-week.