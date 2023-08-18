Chicago weather: What to expect this weekend and beyond

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Friday Night: Expect mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Saturday: The weekend kicks off with hazy sunshine and pleasant temperatures in the mid-80s.

Sunday: Temperatures rise as we head into Sunday, with hot and humid conditions taking over. Highs will reach the lower 90s, so be prepared for the heat.

Monday: Monday brings a few more clouds into the picture, but temperatures will still be comfortable, hovering in the mid-80s.

Tuesday - Thursday: The middle of next week heats up, with temperatures soaring into the 90s. Wednesday and Thursday are likely to be the hottest days of the week.

Rain Outlook: As for rain, it seems like dry conditions will persist through at least the end of next workweek, so keep those umbrellas tucked away for now.