Chicago weather: Tornadoes, damaging winds possible Wednesday across the area

Our second day in a row with below average high temperatures across the Chicago area. But with the sunshine and low humidity, it turned out to be a fairly decent mid-June day.

It turns a little cool once again tonight with lows in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. The wind will start to pick up around daybreak Tuesday and the clouds will increase as well. This is in response to our next system coming in, which will likely give us pockets of rain and a few thunderstorms.

Full forecast:

There is a level 1 risk of severe weather, primarily on the Indiana side, with the biggest threats being hail and wind. However, any severe storms would be few and far between.

By Tuesday afternoon, many areas will start to see a return of the sun. It will remain windy. Expect highs to top out in the middle 70s for most.

The bigger focus then turns to Wednesday, which is shaping up to be similar to Thursday of last week. There is already a level 3 risk for severe weather across much of the area on Wednesday, with the prime concern being a threat of tornadoes.

We may also see storms that produce wind gusts topping 70 mph. In addition, downpours and a lot of thunder and lightning. As of now, the general window for strong storms looks to be between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. However, pockets of morning thunderstorms are possible, which could impact the threat for later in the day. Be prepared and keep monitoring the forecast as things may change in the next 24-36 hours.

The rest of the week is shaping up to be quiet and comfortable with highs in the middle 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

Moving into the weekend, we have a chance of rain for Sunday, which could impact outdoor plans. As of now, it may not be an all-day rain, but there may be some heavier pockets of rain at times. Highs look to remain in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Showers could also linger into Monday of next week before moving out by Tuesday.