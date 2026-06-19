Chicago weather: Two beautiful days before Father's Day rain

Today we have sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s! It will be a lovely day with wind to 15-20 mph at times. There is a chance for rain and storms this evening into the early overnight.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be another WONDERFUL day with sunny skies and highs near 80! Father's Day will unfortunately be cool with rain and storms.

Highs on Sunday will be in the low 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Monday will start with a little rain but will dry out with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday night, there is a chance for rain.

Wednesday will be stormy with highs in the upper 70s.