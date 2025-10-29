Chicago weather: Uneventful week ahead with sunshine and steady temps
CHICAGO - The word "uneventful" would be a perfect adjective for Chicago weather in the week ahead.
What we know:
The next several days will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows not far from 40.
It might be a couple of degrees cooler on Saturday with a very slim chance of a light shower. About the only big news locally will be the change to Standard Time on Sunday morning at 2 a.m.
Hurricane Melissa made landfall at Chivirico in the province of Santiago de Cuba around 2 a.m. our time. Winds were 120 mph max sustained. The hurricane is now headed toward the southern Bahamas.
