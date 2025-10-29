Chicago weather: Uneventful week ahead with sunshine and steady temps

The Brief Chicago’s weather will stay quiet this week with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 50s and lows near 40 degrees. A slight cool-down and a small chance of rain arrive on Saturday.



The word "uneventful" would be a perfect adjective for Chicago weather in the week ahead.

What we know:

The next several days will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s and lows not far from 40.

It might be a couple of degrees cooler on Saturday with a very slim chance of a light shower. About the only big news locally will be the change to Standard Time on Sunday morning at 2 a.m.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall at Chivirico in the province of Santiago de Cuba around 2 a.m. our time. Winds were 120 mph max sustained. The hurricane is now headed toward the southern Bahamas.