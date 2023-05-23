Chicago weather: Unseasonable warmth ahead of evening cooldown

Summer lives on today with another day of unseasonable warmth.

Yesterday’s high managed to hit 83 degrees and today should be a few clicks higher than that. Humidity low. Winds low. Some lake cooling and some smoke in the sky could pop up today.

Tonight will be pleasant with patchy clouds arriving around daybreak as a cold front noses in, knocking temps down. Highs tomorrow will range from around 60 degrees in Zion to the upper 70s in LaSalle-Peru. The city should top out in the upper 60s.

Thursday looks similar with ample sun and mid to upper 60s. Friday through the weekend will be warmer with 80+ attainable starting Monday and likely lasting through the week.

The local national weather service is now acknowledging the developing drought conditions I’ve been highlighting for a couple of weeks. There will be a new drought update released Thursday morning and it will be interesting to see how much more of Chicagoland is deemed abnormally dry (right now its most of Cook and DuPage counties) and whether any of our area is placed in moderate drought.