Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm, cloudy conditions for Christmas

There are a few areas of patchy drizzle out there this evening, but most of the Chicago area is dry under cloudy skies.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures were running close to ten degrees above average today with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The average high temperature for Dec. 22 is 35 degrees.

Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday starts off cloudy and then partial clearing is expected during the afternoon. Skies will become partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s.

Clouds return on Christmas Eve with a chance for a few stray showers late in the day. Temperatures will top out in the low 40s on Wednesday.

Christmas Day will be mild with highs in the lower 40s in Chicago and points north, and upper 40s to near 50 degrees south. Skies will remain cloudy with a chance for patchy drizzle.

Temperatures stay very warm Friday and Saturday with highs around 50, and then much colder air moves in Sunday and Monday of next week.