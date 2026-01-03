Chicago weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures expected to dominate next week

Winter-like conditions are expected through the remainder of the weekend, with temperatures and cloud cover near seasonal norms.

Highs Saturday and Sunday are expected to hover around 30 degrees, with overnight lows dipping into the teens, slightly below average for this time of year. No significant weather hazards are anticipated.

A notable warm-up is forecast to begin Monday and continue through the workweek, with daytime highs climbing into the mid to upper 40s — roughly 12 to 16 degrees above normal for early January. The next chance of precipitation arrives late Thursday into Friday, when rain is possible, particularly Thursday night.