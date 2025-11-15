Chicago weather: Warm spell ends as chilly air and rain chances move in

After an unseasonably warm day, with temperatures reaching the low 70s, cooler air is expected to settle across the Chicago area overnight, bringing temperatures down into the 30s by early Sunday.

Winds out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph, will make for a brisk evening, according to meteorologists. Skies are expected to remain mostly clear overnight, with high pressure moving in from Minnesota keeping conditions dry.

Sunday will be sunny and seasonable, with a high near 48 degrees — about average for mid-November. Similar temperatures are expected Monday before a stronger system brings increasing chances of rain Tuesday, with a 50% to 60% likelihood of showers and highs in the mid-40s.

Additional rounds of rain are possible Thursday into Friday as another front moves through, potentially pushing temperatures back into the 50s by the end of the week.