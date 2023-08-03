Chicago weather: Warm temps continue with showers possible this weekend

The weather is heating up literally and figuratively.

Today under partly sunny skies, highs should climb into the upper 80s away from the lakeshore. Some patchy fog is around early this morning. No issues tonight. Moonlit skies.

Tomorrow it now looks to me as if a few showers and a rumble of thunder could attend a cold front sliding in from the north during the afternoon. Highs still manage to reach the mid 80s to even around 90 degrees in the city and south but it won’t be as hot far north and lakeside.

Most of Saturday may end up dry with highs in the mid 80s. Showers are most likely at night but something earlier in the day is on the table.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Sunday will be very warm and humid and that will fuel potentially severe storms late in the day and/or at night. Monday will feature a few lingering showers and it won’t be as warm.