Chicago weather: Warm temps and a hint of rain on the horizon

The Brief Chicago remains warmer than average, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 through the week. A cold front may bring slight rain chances Thursday night into Friday. Cooler temperatures are expected Sunday with highs in the 70s.



Chicago had another warmer-than-average day on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. Overnight conditions are expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with lows dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s.

Thursday will bring more of the same, with sunny skies and highs nearing 90 degrees. Thankfully, the humidity will stay fairly low. A cold front is set to move into the area Thursday night and Friday, offering a small chance of rain and thunderstorms. However, the rainfall is unlikely to be sufficient to improve the area's worsening drought conditions.

Saturday looks to be mainly dry with partly sunny skies and continued highs in the upper 80s. Another opportunity for showers and storms is expected from Sunday into Monday, marking a slight change in the weather pattern. Temperatures on Sunday are projected to be cooler, with highs in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to early next week, temperatures will return closer to average for this time of year, with highs in the mid-70s from Monday through Wednesday.