Chicago weather: Warm today, snow chances return this weekend

Today is sunny and mild with gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s for most this afternoon. We have winds gusting to 30-35 mph at times.

Looking ahead:

Tomorrow will be cold with highs in the mid 30s. The sky will be mostly cloudy and there is a chance for snow, mostly north of the city. Sunday will be EVEN COLDER with highs hovering in the upper 20s to low 30s.

There is another chance for snow Sunday night, especially south of the city. Monday will be partly sunny with highs around 40.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 40s. There is a chance for rain Tuesday through Thursday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.