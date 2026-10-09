Chicago weather: Warm weekend ahead with highs near 80, sunshine for marathon

Here's the quick version of the forecast for those with outdoor weekend plans: it's going to be warm! Expect highs around 80 on Saturday and the middle 70s on Sunday. Keep in mind the typical high this time of year is around 66 degrees.

Looking ahead

We'll start off with sunshine on Saturday, then the sky turns cloudy by the afternoon. It's the reverse on Sunday as the morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Wind speeds remain around 5-15 mph through the weekend, generally from the south to southeast.

For those running in the marathon, be prepared for the warm air and that sunshine. The threat for any kind of rain Sunday continues to diminish as the leftovers of Hurricane Isaias appear to stay well to our east.

Meanwhile, those traveling to Green Bay for the Bears game: Sunshine and near 80 degrees by the end of the game. Wow. Tailgating will be a bit cooler (60s) but still well above normal for this time of year.

More warm air is in store for us on Monday as highs could run into the middle 80s. Not quite record territory, but it could be close. There have only been three days in Chicago history where highs were 85 or better on the 12th of October.

Temperatures slowly drop back down Tuesday and Wednesday: mid 70s to mid 60s. Then, as we go into the second half of the week, we'll start to see some small chances for spotty to scattered showers across the area.