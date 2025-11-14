Chicago weather: Warm weekend to give way to cooler, windy conditions

Chicago is enjoying one last burst of fall color and unseasonably warm weather before a sharp cooldown arrives over the weekend.

Temperatures reached about 60 degrees Friday afternoon, with skies mostly clear and light winds out of the south. Clouds are expected to increase overnight, but conditions will remain dry. Saturday’s high is forecast to reach near 68 degrees before cooler air moves in.

A cold front passing through Saturday night will bring windy conditions and a roughly 20-degree temperature drop by Sunday, returning highs to the 40s. Most of the area will stay dry through early next week, with the next chance of rain arriving Thursday or Friday.