Chicago weather: Warm, windy Friday gives way to colder weekend

The Brief Patchy fog early Friday, then sunshine and highs in the 60s. Colder air returns this weekend, with most snow staying north or south of Chicago. A milder, wetter pattern sets up by mid to late next week.



Unseasonable warmth is on the way today, but not until we get rid of some patchy fog.

What we know:

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area, including central and southern Cook, DuPage, Will, Kane, Kendall and Grundy counties. This will be in effect until 9 a.m.

The fog may inhibit or at least slow the warming trend in those areas, but the 60s will not be stopped. The rest of the day will feature plenty of sunshine and a gusty wind out of the southwest.

Tonight a cold front will move through, sweeping away the 60s and bringing in colder air to close out meteorological winter tomorrow.

Regarding snowfall prospects in our area this weekend, the European is now on an island with our in-house model in bringing any snow whatsoever to Chicagoland. The more likely scenario now is for the Saturday snow to stay north in Wisconsin and any Sunday snow to stay south. The less-likely scenario would have some light snow far north tomorrow, followed by some lake-effect late tomorrow night, then light snow south of I-80 late Sunday.

Highs on Saturday will be close to 40 and then sticking around freezing on Sunday for the first day of meteorological spring.

What's next:

On Monday it will still be chilly with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 30s.

40s return starting on Tuesday along with a chance of rain showers. Temperatures will be above normal for the middle and end of next week, likely through the weekend with showers likely again on Thursday.