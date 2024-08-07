Chicago weather: Warmer Thursday, followed by yet another cooldown

Chicago residents can expect mostly clear skies tonight, with temperatures dipping into the 50s in many suburbs and the low to mid-60s within the city and near the lakefront.

A cold front is expected to pass through the region on Thursday, bringing a slight increase in cloud cover and the possibility of sprinkles throughout the day. Despite the change, temperatures are forecast to reach the lower 80s by Thursday afternoon.

Looking ahead to the weekend, weather conditions appear favorable, with mostly sunny skies predicted from Friday through Sunday. Temperatures are anticipated to remain in the upper 70s each day, accompanied by low humidity, making for pleasant outdoor conditions.

The forecast suggests a comfortable and sunny weekend for Chicagoans, ideal for outdoor activities and events across the city.