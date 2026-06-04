Chicago weather: Warmest day of the year so far expected today before storms arrive

The Brief Thursday is expected to be one of the warmest days of 2026 so far, with highs reaching the upper 80s across most of the Chicago area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday, with additional scattered storm chances through the weekend. Very warm temperatures in the 80s are expected to continue into early next week.



Today will be close to, if not the warmest day of the year so far.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny and our high temperatures should reach the upper 80s. That warmth will be driven all the way to the lakefront by gusty southwest winds. The only possible exception could be extreme northeast Lake County, Illinois.

Tonight‘s skies will become a little bit cloudier. It will be breezy and much milder with low temperatures in the upper 60s.

What's next:

Friday presents the greatest chance of area-wide rain and thunderstorms, which could start as early as the morning. Showers and storms will hold the temperatures down, but there may be enough gaps in between waves to get high temperatures into the mid 80s.

On Saturday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not as numerous as what we see on Friday. It is possible that the soccer game at Soldier Field will have some rain at some point. High temperatures will once again reach well into the 80s.

On Sunday the focus for shower activity might touch our southwestern counties, with the majority of our viewing area staying dry. High temperatures will be in the low 80s, but it will be cooler at the lake.

A few showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Monday and Tuesday along with very warm temperatures. Highs each day will be in the mid to upper 80s.